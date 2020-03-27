Call to stay away from beauty spots

Police have re-affirmed the message to stay away from beauty spots.

Officers are calling on people not to travel to popular countryside beauty spots, either by car or motorcycle, for exercise or any other non-essential reason.

Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble, of North Yorkshire Police, said:

Earlier this week, the Government announced significant changes to our way of life, instructing us to stay at home and only make essential journeys.

We do not want to see people travelling to beauty spots in rural areas for exercise or any other reason. In particular, do not arrange to meet up with family or friends. Instead, take your exercise near your home, with members of your household.

And whether you’re in a car or on a motorcycle, do not go out ‘just for a drive’ or a ride in the countryside. What if you break down, or have a crash? You are putting lives at risk.

So this weekend, officers across rural North Yorkshire will again be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”