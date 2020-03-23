Great Yorkshire Show cancelled

The Great Yorkshire Show has been cancelled.

Nigel Pulling, CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural; Society. said:

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the sad but sensible decision to cancel the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

As this national crisis escalates day by day, we feel we cannot safely run the Show in 2020. We are extremely sorry to have to announce this news and appreciate that this will disappoint everyone who loves the Show as much as we do.

We will continue to passionately support our farmers in whatever way we can, as they work hard producing our food.

We would like to thank everyone for supporting the Great Yorkshire Show and our goal is to return bigger and better next year.

We hope you and your families stay safe and well through these difficult times.