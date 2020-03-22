Leeds City Council close park playgrounds to prevent COVID-19 spread

Please share the news













Leeds City Council will be temporarily closing all playgrounds in its parks from tomorrow (Monday 23 March) as part of the authority’s efforts to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Whilst parks will remain open for the time being, all playgrounds in parks will be closed and the gates will be locked with notices in place.

A Council spokesman said: Many children and adults are continuing to touch and use the play equipment at parks across the city, which is creating a significant risk of transmitting the virus to other people. We fully recognise the crucial role our parks and open spaces play in helping to maintain residents’ physical and mental wellbeing, especially during such a difficult time for everyone. However we feel this is a necessary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading and to encourage more people to follow the government’s guidance on social distancing. We need everyone to adhere to the social distancing rules otherwise more facilities such as parks will have to close in their entirety.







