Temporary ‘public’ closure of the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre Harrogate Convention Centre

In light of government advice regarding public gatherings, and following discussions with event organisers, the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre have postponed all events scheduled for spring 2020.

Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said:

It’s the correct time to make this decision in the spirit of staff and public safety. The teams have worked hard to ensure all spring events are rescheduled and we are now in a position to temporarily close both venues to the public.

I am glad to say that the vast majority of events have new dates for later this year with only a handful of events awaiting alternative dates from Organisers. Re-scheduling events will ensure our events industry is ready to resume when the circumstances change.

We are continuing to monitor the situation in line with government guidelines and will review our position again on 4th April 2020. In the meantime, venue teams are still working at the venue to assist clients with future planning. We are also taking this opportunity to perform some essential maintenance work.

We’d like to thank both our clients and the town for all the support and understanding our venues have received during these challenging times. We look forward to reopening the Convention Centre and our beautiful Edwardian Theatre when circumstances permit.