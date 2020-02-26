Medequip rolls out its mobile unit – and calls on people to help recycle community equipment

Please share the news













The provider of community equipment in York and North Yorkshire is rolling out its mobile exhibition unit – and appealing for people to return any unwanted crutches, walking frames or chair raisers.

Medequip, which provides equipment on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) and clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in the county, wants to take equipment that’s become surplus to requirements and introduce it back into circulation.

Medequip’s North East Region General Manager, Steve Smith, said: The NHS loses hundreds of thousands of pounds every year in the shape of crutches, walking sticks, bathroom aids – in short, all sorts of equipment provided free of charge to help people after accidents or to keep older people independent for longer. We are working with county council and CCG colleagues to try to bring more of this much needed equipment back into circulation. Most items only need a clean and a check over to be reissued to someone else in need of support.

On 19 March between 10am and 3pm, Medequip will park its mobile exhibition unit at York Hospital – outside the front entrance, next to the multi-storey car park. It will take equipment and after a thorough deep clean, will make sure it gets back into circulation.

It’s the latest in a recent community equipment “amnesty” launched by Medequip and commissioners and is part of a wider Return, Recycle, Reuse campaign in North Yorkshire.

Dr Charles Parker, the Clinical Chair Designate for North Yorkshire CCGs, said: It’s a fact that most people don’t intend to keep hold of this equipment. In many cases, they’re simply not aware of how to return it. Maybe they’ve mislaid the details, or maybe they have all good intentions to do so and the time has just slipped by. If you’ve got items languishing in your garage, cupboard, shed or attic, here’s your chance to do your bit for the NHS and local council.

There are other ways people can return equipment that’s on loan from Medequip and no longer needed.

There are Medequip drop-off points at Dunslow Court, Eastfield near Scarborough and Manse Lane in Knaresborough and amnesty bins at The Archways in York and York District Hospital, the OT department at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton and Yorwaste’s household waste recycling centre at Pennypot Lane in Harrogate.

Medequip will also pick up some items for free – call 01423 226240 or email north.yorks@medequip-uk.com







