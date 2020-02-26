Harrogate police
Jewellery taken in Lindley burglary

North Yorkshire is appealing for witnesses and information about a that occurred at property in Lindley.

The is believed to have taken places between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday 3 February 2020 when an unknown suspect has gained access to the property through an upstairs window, by smashing it with a rock.

A quick search has been conducted and a number of high value items have been taken from the premises.

North Yorkshire are appealing for any information about the incident and any items that have been stolen from the burglary.

In particular, they are appealing for information about property that has been stolen from the premises, this is primarily assorted jewellery.

Three items of note that have been stolen from the premises including:

  • Omega Seamaster watch in stainless steel, serial number 48291727
  • Raymond Weil watch with rectangular gold face with black leather strap – serial number X436053 with a gerland of Knutsford box
  • Tumioon 24inch gold chain

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Ryan Rudd. You can also email ryan.rudd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200019498.






