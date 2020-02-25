Harrogate Film Festival is taking the town to Europe

Please share the news













This year, Harrogate Film Festival is holding workshops for young people to learn all about how to make animations. They are creating a two-minute animation, which will be screened in Europe – and need young creative minds as part of the project.

ASIFA (Association Internationale du Film d’Animation) was established in 1960 in Annecy, France devoted to cultivating and promoting the art, craft and profession of Animation. Each year, children around the world, in 23 countries and on 4 continents create animations based on a common theme and this year Harrogate Film Festival is taking part. The ASIFA Workshops Group (AWG) is a group of artist-teachers who believe that animation can help children express their creativity and tell their own stories.

Harrogate Film Festival are looking to make an entry for 2020 with the workshops taking place across Saturday 7th, Sunday 8th and Saturday 14 March at Everyman Cinema in Harrogate.

This year’s theme is ‘Cooking – Food from your Country’ and they’re going to make two minute drawn animated sequence over two days. The aim is to bring together the very best of Harrogate’s fine cuisine to show the nation’s food! There is a strict age range, where you must be between 8 – 14 years of age to take part.

Led by local resident, expert animator and storyboard artist, David Bunting, (Dennis & Gnahser Unleashed!, The Tigger Movie) on the animation days and local sound effects artist, David Dunn-Birch, to give the animation some audio life – this workshop is a first for Harrogate.

Once completed, the film then goes to Belgium for assembly into the compilation film. The premiere takes place in Lisbon for the big showing.









David Bunting said I’m really looking forward to bring the ASIFA children’s animation workshop to my hometown courtesy of the Harrogate Film Festival. Harrogate has such a rich culinary scene, so what better town to celebrate the foods we love and we think of as home. For children and young people who love food, love drawing, and would like to see their art come alive on a big screen as part of a global filmmaking workshop – this is for you. Everything we do is going to be really accessible using pencil and paper, and it’s going to be team-based too. The skills children learn in the workshop will be transferable to any animation medium. It’s going to be tactile, hands-on, and most of all fun.

Adam Chandler, Managing Director of Harrogate Film Festival said is what the Festival is all about, coming together collaboratively as a town and making something brilliant that we can showcase to the rest of the world. We’re really excited to be working with the team on this workshop, educating young people locally and putting Harrogate further on the film map across the globe.