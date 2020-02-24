Man fatally injured on railway line in Harrogate

British Transport Police have confirmed that they are dealing with a fatal incident on the railway line in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said:

Officers were called at 10.39am to the line in Harrogate following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family. The incident is not beig treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.