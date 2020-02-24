Man fatally injured on railway line in Harrogate

British Transport Police have confirmed that they are dealing with a fatal incident on the railway line in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said:
Officers were called at 10.39am to the line in Harrogate following a report of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are now working to identify them and inform their family. The incident is not beig treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
💔#LNERUpdate Due to a person being hit by a train at #Harrogate all lines are blocked.
Train services running through this station will be terminated at and started back from #Leeds. #Harrogate will not be served.
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 24, 2020
⚠️ Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Horsforth and Harrogate all lines are blocked.
Disruption is expected until 11:45 24/02. ⚠️
Please see the Line Updates tab here for full info: https://t.co/6U2PzA1znQ pic.twitter.com/gjEjwt2327
— Northern (@northernassist) February 24, 2020
Further information as we receive it.