World’s first solar and battery powered ice cream van at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show

Please share the news













The World’s first and only commercially available solar and battery powered ice cream van – The Styles Solar Van – will be showcased at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, 11-13 February 2020 in Harrogate – see it on Stand 1.

The Styles Solar Van is the brainchild of David Baker, the owner of Styles Farmhouse Ice Cream, based in Rodhuish, Somerset.

David said: I listened to our customers – event organisers and show directors – who did not want their visitors to inhale the fumes from a diesel engine ice cream van whilst they were stationary selling ice cream. So, I went looking for a solution. After a great deal of research and development, I created a successful system using solar panels and batteries.

The Styles Solar Van concept started life in 2016. The first prototype – using four solar panels – was ready in 2018 and the second prototype using eight solar panels started trials in May 2019. It is now available commercially for the first time.

It is built on the Peugeot Boxer Van (though other van types can be used). Its latest Euro 6 low emission engine will get you from ‘A’ to ‘B’ – but when you are on site the solar panels and batteries will power not just the freezer compartments but also Mr Softee machines as well as equipment like coffee and slush machines.

David said: We have been trialling our vans all summer and have had an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from both event organisers and the public at places like Glastonbury and the Henley Regatta. In full sun the van can operate for up to five to six days. On cloudy days it will run for two to three days. The system can be fully re-charged using mains electricity in just four hours.

David Baker and his team will be at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show to showcase their revolutionary vehicle, run through how it operates and, most importantly, take orders. If you order a van at the show, it can be delivered in just six months – in time for the main summer season.

ICA CEO Zelica Carr said: This is brilliant news for both the ice cream sector and The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show. Issues with vehicle pollution, idling engines, and Local Authorities restricting and banning diesel vehicles will only increase. Development and use of the Styles Solar Van shows that the sector is environmentally aware AND doing something about it. David Baker and his team are to be congratulated.

To register to visit the Show click here: https://bit.ly/2pYgUGe







