Harrogate Town came from behind to gain a point at a windy Aldershot.

Town made only one change from last Saturday’s game against Wrexham,with Brendan Kiernan replacing Jack Emmett.

Town made the early running with Kiernan and Jon Stead both firing at home keeper Mitch Walker,but the’ Shots’ soon hit back with Jean-Yves Koue Niate diverting a James Rowe free kick over Town’s bar.

Both teams were finding it difficult to master the windy conditions and the bobbly pitch,but Town should have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Kiernan squared the ball to Jack Muldoon,only for the striker to blaze over the bar.

Town appeared to have strong claims for a penalty when Kiernan was brought down in the area after 37 minutes,only for Referee Paul Howard to signal for a corner.

With only seconds remaining in the half,Town conceded an unfortunate goal.

Alex Bradley did well to gain possession,but his pass to Warren Burrell put the Town defender under pressure,allowing Mo Bettamer to cut inside and beat James Belshaw at the near post.

Harrogate made two early changes after the break,with Bradley making way for Ryan Fallowfield and George Thomson replaced Jack Diamond.

Town,with the wind at their backs,began to pile on the pressure,with Kiernan and Muldoon going close and Will Smith having an header cleared off the line,but with twenty minutes left they got their just reward.

Muldoon squared the ball to Lloyd Kerry who advanced to the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a shot which sailed into the top corner of the net.

Both sides had late chances, but had to settle for a point each, after providing an excellent game in trying conditions.









Town,

Belshaw,Falkingham,Burrell,Kiernan,Bradley(Fallowfield 45),Stead,Kerry,Muldoon,Hall,

W Smith,Diamond(Thomson 52).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Gallacher,Harratt.

Scorer,Kerry 70. Booked Bradley,Kerry.

Aldershot,

M Walker,Tinkler,Kinsella,Rance,Rowe,Finney(Lyons-Foster 64),Bettamer,Chislett,Berkeley-Agyepong(L Walker81),Koue-Niate,Tanner(Whittingham 73).

Unused subs,Santos,Panyiatou.

Scorer,Bettamer 44 Booked, Rowe Att.1704(61away).

Referee,P Howard.