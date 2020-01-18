Ebbsfleet United 0  – 2 Harrogate Town

Please share the news













Simon Weaver praised his team’s professionalism and match management, as they came away from Ebbsfleet with an impressive victory.

Town reinstated the six players who missed the F A Trophy match at Darlington and also included, loan signing from Huddersfield Town, Kian Harratt, on the subs bench.

The match started 17 minutes late because Referee James Durkin, twisted his ankle in the warm up and had to be replaced by the Fourth Official, Kirsty Dowie.

Fleet created the early chances, with skipper, Josh Payne shooting across goal and Josh Umerah curled a shot against the outside of Town’s upright.

Harrogate then began to take control and had two goals disallowed in quick succession.

Firstly, Jack Muldoon fell foul of the offside flag as he netted the rebound after home keeper, Dave Gregory, could only parry Josh Falkingham’s strong drive.

Three minutes later,Muldoon had the ball in the net again, when Gregory dropped the ball,only to be denied, when Jon Stead was ruled to have fouled the keeper.

However, with six minutes left in the half, Town took the lead with a goal out of the top drawer.

Alex Bradley’s cross fell to Connor Hall on the edge of the area, and he scored with a superb left foot volley into the top corner.

Fleet tried hard to redress the balance and early in the second half, James Belshaw had to make an excellent save to keep out Jermaine McGlashan’s shot at the near post.

Fleet then gave themselves a mountain to climb when Payne hacked down Jack Diamond on the edge of the area and received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Just after the hour, Jack Emmett found Stead unmarked on the right, and the striker’s low cross was swept in at the near post by Muldoon to give Town a comfortable lead.

Town almost made it three nil, when Will Smith crashed a header against the crossbar, after Bradley’s corner had been flicked on at the near post.

The final whistle saw Town reach seven and a half hours without conceding a goal and also gain second place in the National League table.

Town,

Belshaw,Falkingham,Burrell,Emmett(Harratt 83),Bradley,Stead,Kerry,Muldoon(Kiernan 87),Hall,W Smith,Diamond(Thomson 69).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Gallacher.

Scorers,Hall 39,Muldoon 63. Booked,Diamond

Ebbsfleet,

Gregory,Oblieye,Wilson,Goddard(Mekki 58),Umerah(Ugwu 58),Grimes,Egan(Adeloye 58),Sutherland,Ekpiteta,Payne,McGlashan.

Unused subs,Palmer,Dainkeh.

Booked,Sutherland,Payne,Mekki,Ekpiteta.

Sent off,Payne.

Referee,J Durkin(rep by Kirsty Dowie.)