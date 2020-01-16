Sovereign Health Care donates £56,000 to seven Yorkshire NHS Trusts

Please share the news













West Yorkshire-based cash plan provider, Sovereign Health Care, has announced a donation of £56,000 to seven Yorkshire NHS Trusts, including £8,000 to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, as part of its annual commitment to supporting NHS services in the region. The donation will be used to help fund new equipment, along with training and development for nurses in each of the Trusts, supporting the NHS in its move to invest in attracting and developing nursing staff across all levels.

Sovereign has supported the NHS for many years through its Community Programme, donating more than £1.7m in the last 12 years, and a total of £361,000 to the NHS in Yorkshire in 2019 alone.

Alongside Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, the other beneficiaries of the latest £56,000 donation, each of which have received £8,000, are Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Sovereign has a longstanding history of supporting charities, groups and organisations that work to improve the health and wellbeing of those living in West Yorkshire, including the NHS. As a not-for-profit company, Sovereign is able to actively donate between 5 and 10 per cent of its annual turnover through its Community Programme. It donated over £850,000 to local health and wellbeing good causes in 2019, and has contributed a total of more than £7.9m to hundreds of projects over the past 12 years.

Alongside the annual grants and other donations to the NHS, Sovereign Health Care also supports the NHS through its commercial business. Its health care cash plans help reduce pressure on the NHS by encouraging policyholders to be more proactive about managing their health, making accessing treatment more affordable.

Angela Schofield, chairman of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really proud of our association with Sovereign Health Care, and we are delighted that they are able to donate a significant amount of money to us again this year.

“The funds will be going towards two new electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, which is a simple test that can be used to check the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity. An ECG may be requested by a heart specialist or any doctor who thinks someone may have a problem with their heart. The new machines will be used across our urgent and emergency care services at Harrogate District Hospital. The machines will be so beneficial to local people and will help us continue to provide high quality healthcare.”

Russ Piper, chief executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “We have a long history of working with the NHS and we’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to provide funds to these seven Trusts for another year. Our annual donations to the NHS are primarily focused on providing important training for nurses and supporting the facilities they work in. 2020 is the International Year of The Nurse and Midwife, putting the spotlight on the essential care they provide, and so it is particularly apt that we continue to support the Trusts to invest in further education and support.”

Sovereign Health Care was established 147 years ago and is one of the UK’s longest established providers of health care cash plans to individuals and businesses, with approximately 75,000 customers across the UK.

For more information about Sovereign Health Care’s Community Programme, visit www.sovereignhealthcare.co.uk/about/community-programme.