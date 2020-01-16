Martin House runners following one of last year’s events
Martin House runners following one of last year’s events
Put on your running shoes for Martin House

Put on your running shoes and raise cash for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People this year.

From 10Ks to full marathons, Martin House has the right challenge for everyone who enjoys running – with the chance to raise money to support babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice offers places at the Jane Tomlinson Run for All events, including Leeds and York 10Ks, Leeds Half Marathon and the Yorkshire Marathon. It also has places in the Simplyhealth Great North Run.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said:

Whatever your level, we have the perfect run for you, whether you’re thinking of taking part in your first road race or are a seasoned runner.

By taking part as a Martin House runner, your sponsorship helps our care team to support families from local communities, giving them the chance to enjoy time as a family and create special memories together.

The care we give means so much to families, but we can only do it with the support of the public, as we have to raise most of the £9 million we need to run Martin House each year.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Families may come to Martin House for many years, and its care includes respite stays, emergency stays and end of life care, along with bereavement support.

Runners who sign up to support Martin House each receive a fundraising pack to help them reach their sponsorship target, along with a Martin House running top. The Martin House team will also be on hand at runs with a hospitality tent for participants.

To find out more about the running places on offer, contact events@martinhouse.org.uk or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/our-events.





