Carry a lantern and step into springtime as the spectacular Saint Michael’s Twilight Walk returns to Knaresborough

A Harrogate hospice charity’s magical Twilight Walk is back this March, and promises to be an evening to remember, with some brand-new features.

The springtime celebration of light, life and love, organised by Saint Michael’s Hospice, offers the community a chance to step, out amidst the glow of lanterns and enjoy atmospheric entertainment, in support of local hospice care.

The event takes place on Saturday 7 March 2020, and will see hundreds of walkers set off on a unique sponsored 5k trail.

The route, which starts and finishes at King James School, is suitable for everyone and takes in all the beauty of the historic town; reaching the castle by sunset, and the riverside by lantern light.

Popular features making a return are waterfront reflections with views of Knaresborough’s majestic viaduct, pops of Saint Michael’s purple, and Castle Top illuminations alongside gentle choir music. New elements include a mesmerising wall of light, fun glitter station and hands-on activities woven into the trail for children.

Walkers have the chance to carry an illuminated glass lantern, as a meaningful way to pay tribute to someone special or just to enjoy the glow and reflective warmth of this beautiful keepsake, which will be theirs to take home.

Saint Michael’s Chief Executive Tony Collins said: The Twilight Walk is a very special evening and offers many different ways to remember, reflect and celebrate in a remarkable setting. Last year’s event was a huge success and we are looking forwards to welcoming even more participants in 2020. This year will see additional family-friendly elements, building on what is a very inclusive event.

Walkers are encouraged to raise as much as possible through personal sponsorship, or may choose to make a donation instead. A special limited edition lantern will be given as a thank you to those raising £100 or more in sponsorship.

Secure your place before February 15 with Early bird entry of just £10 (£15 thereafter.) Entry for under 18s is £5, with free registration for under 5s. Glass lanterns cost £5.

Sign up online at www.saintmichaelshospice.org or call (01423) 878 628.

The Twilight Walk is one of a number of events and campaigns run during the year. Saint Michael's relies on the generous support of the community to continue its work, and these occasions are a chance for family and friends to come together in support of local hospice care.








