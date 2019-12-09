Ripon care home gets “Good” rating from regulator

Please share the news













Sycamore Hall Care Home, on Kearsley Road, was rated “Good” after inspectors spent two days assessing staff, facilities and processes.

The inspection included interviewing almost two dozen staff, relatives and relatives, as well as feedback from the local authority.

In the inspection report, a resident said: “Staff are smashing, they know how to handle me with the hoist and are always kind and respectful. They ask me my opinion.”

A relative told inspectors: “I think staff are wonderful towards my family member. They talk to them in a lovely manner.”

Another said: “In my opinion staff are well-trained and courteous.”

The report stated: “Staff were competent, knowledgeable and skilled; and carried out their roles effectively.

“Access to activities supported [residents] to meet new people and maintain friendships.

“People enjoyed a range of outings and in-house activities. One person had been supported to access the local park with their spouse. They told staff “It was nice to feel the sunshine on my face”. During the activity local people who knew the person took time to stop and ask after their wellbeing which they appreciated.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

Ewelina Sosnowska, home manager at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: We are delighted to receive a “Good” rating following our latest CQC inspection, which recognises the hard work of staff to provide a first-class service for our residents.