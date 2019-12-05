Bake Off star takes centre stage at this year’s Harrogate Country Living Fair

Please share the news











1 Share

Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton is set to be the star of the Country Living Christmas Fair in Harrogate this week.

After winning one of the nation’s most loved shows, David will be bringing his show-stopping detail and impressive baking skills to the Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday 6 December. He will be treating visitors to a festive cooking demonstration while taking questions from the audience about his baking journey.

David (36), who works as a health adviser in London, was crowned the Channel 4 winner in October, after being regularly commended for his bread making skills and robust flavours.

Growing up in Whitby, he was inspired by his mother – a keen baker who always cooked from scratch. David is looking forward to sharing his top tips for the perfect Christmas treat with visitors at the fair which arrived in Harrogate on 5 November.

David said: I’ve always been a huge fan of the Bake Off and it has always been such a dream of mine to be involved. I was unimaginably thrilled to have won the show, it was a fantastic experience that allowed me to grow as a baker. Life has been so exciting since the programme ended – it’s been amazing to meet fans of the show and share my experience. I’ve always loved the Country Living brand and it’s a real honour for me to host a demonstration at the fair and I hope my yuletide take on a festive classic will go down a treat!

Expecting over 17,000 visitors, the show is running from 5 to 8 December and be home to craft workshops, cooking demonstrations in the Country Living Kitchen and a Yorkshire Lunch set up in the Royal Hall. Visitors can also enjoy handmade gifts, decorations and locally sourced food and drink.

There will be many cooking demonstrations over the fair’s four days, including sessions from Andrew Williams who was crowned Young Risotto Chef of the Year, KellyBronze Turkey, Olivier Ponsen from Chefs Academy, Stephanie Moon from Rudding Park Hotel and Country Living resident chef Joe Hurd who will cook up dishes from Country Living and Good Housekeeping Magazines.

Dan Sewell, event director at Upper Street Events said the organisers are delighted at attracting David to the event this year: We’re over the moon to have our second Bake Off star at the fair, after welcoming Kim-Joy last year. David will bring enthusiasm, excitement and iconic baking skills to our audience and we can’t wait for him to join the festive fun on 6 December!

David will be hosting his session at the Country Living Christmas Fair at 4pm on Friday 6 December. Tickets to the fair are £22 for adults, VIP packages and all other ticket options and further information can be found at www.countrylivingfair.com

Please share the news











1 Share