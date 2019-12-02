Appeal for witnesses to collision on West Park, Harrogate.

Please share the news













It happened in the early hours of Friday 29 November just after 4am when a white Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a tree.

Officers are appealing to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene prior to police arrival to come forward along with anyone else who may have witnessed or have information about the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett. You can also email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190218814.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has been released pending further enquiries.