How Stean Gorge is up for sale

Please share the news











1 Share

How Stean Gorge, its outdoor activity centre with licensed café, campsite has gone on the market.

Operating as a visitor attraction for over one hundred years, the business has a range of outdoor pursuits, team-building days, family and school trips. It features natural caves, flowing ravines and rocks that are ideal for climbing enthusiasts.

The main building houses the licensed café and shop, which includes a spacious dining area with seating for up to 50 customers. A unique feature within the café includes a partial glass floor overlooking the gorge below, which makes for a spectacular dining experience.

The How Stean bunkhouse is affectionately known as ‘The Posh Tent’, which offers basic sleeping accommodation for up to 16 guests across two rooms. There is also camping.

The current owners of The Gorge, Stan and Ann Beer have made the decision to sell in order to pursue retirement. Stan comments: We have operated the site as a family for a number of years now and it’s time for my wife and I to retire. We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at How Stean Gorge and will continue to run the business as though we are staying here indefinitely. We have a great team of staff here and lots of loyal customers – we want to make sure they are looked after.

David Cash, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, is handling the sale and comments: How Stean Gorge is a great business, benefitting from a wide range of income streams. Located in a tourist hotspot and with staycations proving ever popular, the planning permission to introduce holiday lodges to the site presents a huge opportunity for any purchaser. We expect interest from a range of potential buyers, from multi-site/corporate style operators, to lifestyle or family purchasers.

How Stean Gorge is on the market with offers being invited for the freehold.

Please share the news











1 Share