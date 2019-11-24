Getting ready for Christmas at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Please share the news













What does it take to get ready for the festive season on an 800 acre site ?

A Christmas tree so big, they had to call in the army!

5 Kilometres of lights

27 decorated Christmas trees

4 tonnes of fresh greenery

Over 700 staff and volunteer hours

10 soldiers

With the festive season nearly upon us, Fountains Abbey is abuzz with activity and preparations. “Putting up the decorations” takes on a new meaning on a property of over 800 acres.

This week, soldiers from 6 Regiment at RAF Dishforth have even had to pitch in as the 20 foot Christmas tree for the visitor centre needed some extra hands (or 20)!

There are candles to buy, ready for carols by candlelight (8 & 15 December) and endless greenery from the estate to trim and dress. Choirs are rehearsing across the region, ready for their weekend performances among the dozens of rainbow lights in the Abbey cellarium.

It certainly takes a lot to bring Christmas to Fountains.

Jennifer Taylor, Senior Visitor Experience Officer said: Christmas at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal is a huge production! We are very lucky to have the support of countless volunteers, staff members and even the army to make it all happen. This is a place where our visitors have been coming for generations to enjoy the festive season and Christmas is often an important part of their traditions. Whether it’s a walk in the fresh air to work off the mince-pies or enjoying a hot chocolate in the cellarium under the coloured lights, it is a pleasure to get Fountains Abbey ready for everyone to spend time this Christmas.



From 23 – 28 November National lottery players can experience the sparkle of Christmas for with free admission when they a National Lottery ticket or scratch card as part of the #ThanksToYou campaign to say “Thank you!” to all who have helped fund the Skell Valley Project.

Christmas events at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal begin from 23 November

Please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountainsabbey for more details.