County Council explain further about the planned Otley Road closure

North Yorkshire County Council, Highways, have explained further about the planned closures of Otley Road in Harrogate, prohibition notice 2019, number 405.

This order relates to junction widening at Harlow Moor Road and the cycle-route along Otley Road. Both schemes are expected to start early next year.

While the notice covers the period up to 10 May 2021, closures during that time will take place only to facilitate these works. Each scheme is expected to take about 14 weeks. The works will not require a constant road closure. It is expected that the work will be carried out under traffic lights with closures at night when needed.

Signs will be erected to give notice of any traffic management associated with the schemes and residents and businesses in the vicinity will be kept informed. Further details will be published on the county council’s website, www.northyorks.gov.uk, when they are confirmed and regular updates will be posted on the website and social media during the works.

Melisa Burnham, Highways Area Manager, said: The county council’s recent congestion study engagement in Harrogate and Knaresborough showed overwhelming public support for sustainable transport provision as an alternative to the use of the car. The Otley Road corridor includes schools and businesses that will benefit from a safe, off-road cycle path.







