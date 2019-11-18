Frazer Theatre Comedy Club Presents: John Robertson’s The DarkRoom and The Dark Room For Kids

Please share the news











1 Share

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is extremely proud and excited to present a very special double bill of the most unique live show around on Saturday November 23rd. The merciless overlord of improv, John Robertson, has created a smash hit with his sensational show “The Dark Room”, making a welcome return to the Frazer Theatre. You, the audience, are trapped in an interactive, retro gaming nightmare; choose an option, find the way out, and escape The Dark Room! If you succeed, you’ll take home £1000… but if you fail YOU WILL DIE! For you are not alone in The Dark Room, John Robertson is here to guide you through an hour of expertly crafted chaos and anarchy. And in the end, everybody plays!

Originally an interactive YouTube game created in 2012, the Dark Room went viral and has attracted more than 4 million views. John Robertson then transformed the game into a live show, and with no two shows ever the same, The Dark Room continues to sell out high capacity venues at Insomnia Gaming Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, EB Games Expo, PAX Australia, London Film & Comicon, MCM Comic Con and more! In September 2018, the Dark Room was adapted into an actual video game, topping the Steam charts in the first few days of release and gaining critical acclaim worldwide!

As if that wasn’t enough, for the first time ever we will also bring The Dark Room For Kids to Knaresborough. You and your family are stuck inside a live-action video game! How will you escape?! Pick options off the screen in this fun, fear-filled, text-based interactive adventure game.

It’s funny for the adults, funny for the kids and doesn’t patronize anyone.

Will you: A) Find Light Switch? B) Go North? C) Explode in a shower of stinking guts?

Join us for a bonkers family game show with a grumpy host. Featuring challenges, trouble, real(ly) terrible prizes and jokes about Fortnite. Can YOU escape the Dark Room? This show is recommended for 11+ but younger kids are welcome, too. There may be some mild language but it’s more like Roald Dahl than YouTube. Kids younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for The Dark Room are £10, while The Dark Room For Kids is £10 for adults, £7 for children and £30 for a family ticket for four (maximum two adults). A 10% booking fee applies to all tickets. Both shows are on Saturday 23rd November, The Dark Room at 8pm and The Dark Room for Kids at 2pm. Doors will open half an hour before show time.

Frazer Theatre Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: John Robertson is no stranger to the Frazer Theatre, being one of our most consistently popular acts to visit us both with his stand up and previous visits from The Dark Room. We always love hosting John, so it’s a particular thrill to have two shows from him in one day. I often describe The Dark Room as ‘The greatest spectacle in live entertainment’ and that’s something I genuinely believe. The first time I saw The Dark Room I was breathless with laughter within minutes and with each show being completely unique there’s no limit to the number of times you can return to John’s mad world! Being able to share the show with the entire family is an added treat, as for the first time in Knaresborough kids can enter The Dark Room too. This is the penultimate show of the year, with just the December Comedy Club left to round out our Five Years of Funny event. We hate to use a cliche like ‘We’ve saved the best till last’,but sometimes it just feels right!.

Please share the news











1 Share