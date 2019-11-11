  • Comic_con_DSC02380

  • Comic_con_DSC02376

  • Comic_con_DSC02373

  • Comic_con_DSC02369

  • comic con harrogate

    Comic_con_DSC02367

  • Comic_con_DSC02363

  • Comic_con_DSC02361

  • Comic_con_DSC02357

Thousands attend the UK’s largest comic art festival in Harrogate

Thousands attended Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, as it took place across Yorkshire last week with over 11,000 attending the weekend comic con alone. Now in its thirteenth year, Thought Bubble has become one of the most important dates of the year for fans of all things comic art, with some of the biggest names in the world attending this year, including representatives from Marvel, DC, Netflix, 2000AD, Image, Adobe and many more.

2019 also saw the festival relocate their annual comic con from Leeds to Harrogate for the first time, with the North Yorkshire town warmly embracing the convention and its many fans all weekend. With the festival quickly finding its feet in its new home, over 11,000 fans descended on the massive Harrogate Convention Centre over the weekend.

Elsewhere in the week Thought Bubble held a number of events across Yorkshire including Great British Bake Off Star Kim-Joy attending The Lighthouse School in Horsforth, famed comic writer and current head of the Joker comics, Brian Azzarello hosting a sold out talk at Leeds Art University and a host of children’s workshops, exhibitions, talks and panels across Leeds, York and Harrogate

Festival Manager Chloe Green:

Thought Bubble 2019 was a huge success!! There were so many unexpected moments that warmed my heart that I just didn’t expect. Seeing kids and adults of all ages, who’ve travelled from all over the world become instant best friends because of their mutual love for comics and their art was super special for me. We truly have the friendliest comic con in the world. It made all the hard work we’ve put in, the late nights and these achy bruised legs completely worth it. And I cannot wait to do it all again!

