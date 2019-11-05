Drive to make public spaces smoke-free

Please share the news











As part of the drive to make North Yorkshire’s public spaces smoke-free, a new round of funding is available for organisations that look after public areas.

The Smokefree Places Fund was launched by North Yorkshire County Council as part of its work to promote a smoke-free lifestyle.

North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said: There are already many smoke-free public spaces across England. They include play areas, school gates, beaches and town squares. Applications for funding are welcomed from any organisation responsible for public spaces and permitted to allocate those places as smoke-free. The funding can be used for community events, signs and events to promote a smoke-free lifestyle. Last year, one of the most exciting projects funded by the grant programme was delivered by Ryedale District Council as part of its summer art roadshow. In Norton, children were shown how their outdoor play areas should be places to light the imagination, not cigarettes, and they decorated them with colourful nature mosaics and intricate ‘lung-tree’ illustrations. The grant was also used to fund smoke-free signage at all of the Ryedale’s play areas to make people think twice about smoking harmful cigarettes close to children’s play areas, and to empower local families to demand a smoke-free environment of fresh, clean air. South Tees NHS Foundation Trust also used grant funding to install signage at the entrance of Northallerton’s Friarage Hospital as part of their national pledge to go smoke-free.

Applicants need to demonstrate that there is a problem with smoking behaviour in their area; that they can involve their community and promote a smoke-free lifestyle. To find out more and to apply for funding, visit https://nycc.flexigrant.com and log on to register an account. The closing date is 31 December 2019.

The fund plays an important role in the County Council’s work as a partner in Breathe 2025, the organisation which campaigns “to see the next generation of children born and raised in a place free from tobacco, where smoking is unusual”.

The County Council’s public health grant also funds Living Well Smokefree, a service to help smokers who wish to stop. It provides personalised, one-to-one support over six to 12 weeks and can supply either Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) or Champix, a course of tablets that can help to relieve the craving and withdrawal symptoms associated with giving up smoking. It’s also an e-cigarette friendly stop smoking service. To contact the Living Well Smokefree team for advice about giving up smoking for good, call 01609 797272 or email stop.smoking@northyorks.gov.uk

