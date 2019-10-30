Show-stopping bake sale raises funds for local hospice

Please share the news













Harrogate-based multi-channel retailer High Street TV has raised £262.44 for Saint Michael’s Hospice after hosting its very own ‘High Street TV Bake Off’ at its Central House head office.

Employees from offices within Central House worked hard to show off their culinary skills, as their bakes were judged by High Street TV Retail Director Ed Chary and Community & Challenge Fundraiser of Saint Michael’s, Brogan Woodward at the event on Tuesday 29th October.

Competing across four categories; brownies, cupcakes, classic cakes and the showstopper, several people put their best bake forward, and it was Sarah Steggell from VP Plc who was crowned the ‘Star Baker’ with her fantastically frightening Halloween themed showstopper!

Thank you to all the participants for their amazing creations, and to everyone who purchased the bakes and a special thank you to staff at VP Plc for their generous donations.

As a patron of Saint Michael’s Hospice since 2016, staff members of High Street TV have participated in several activities to raise money and provide additional support to the charity, From tackling gruelling challenges like the 12K, muddy obstacles of the Total Warrior course and lengthy road races to volunteering days at the hospice itself, altogether the business has raised more than £50,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice to-date.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s Tony Collins said: We are extremely grateful when local businesses such as HSTV choose to support us in this way and we love hearing the creative ways our supporters find to raise funds. Thanks to the baking skills of Central House and High Street TV staff, this donation will make a real difference to those we help. With the majority of our funding coming from our community, we would simply not be able to continue providing our special care to local families without such loyal and dedicated support.

Saint Michael’s Hospice helps people affected by terminal illness to live as full a life as possible by providing hospice care in the Harrogate district, as well as offering bereavement services to support friends and family.

The bake-off event took place at High Street TV’s UK headquarters at Central House, Beckwith Knowle, Harrogate.