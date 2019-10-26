Harrogate Town 1 – 0 Aldershot Town

Please share the news













A Jack Emmett goal in the last seconds of normal time, gave Town a well earned victory over Aldershot, and lifted them up to fourth place in the National League.

Alex Bradley was recalled to the Town starting line up as a replacement for the injured Connor Hall.

After Brendan Kiernan just failed to reach an early Jack Diamond cross, the “Shots” retaliated when Robbie Tinkler skyed a long range effort, well over Town’s bar.

Harrogate had a chance to take the lead on the quarter hour mark, when Mark Beck’s flick released Jack Muldoon,but the strikers shot was deflected for a corner.

The Shots could only clear the resulting kick to Diamond, but his follow up was blocked by the visitor’s defence.

Aldershot hit back through a thirty yard free kick from Jack Powell,which forced James Belshaw to make a fingertip save to tip the ball over the bar.

Both sides had chances late in the half to break the deadlock.

For Town, Josh Falkingham fired Kiernan’s cut back just wide of Mitch Walker’s upright, while at the other end, the unmarked,Shamir Mullings, hooked Lewis Kinsella’s pass wide of Belshaw’s goal.

After the break, a powerful run from Mullings ended with a shot at Belshaw, while Kiernan drove a centre from Bradley straight at Walker.

With twenty minutes left, Kiernan found Ryan Fallowfield overlapping down the right and the full backs low cross rolled invitingly across the Shots goal, but found no one to apply the finishing touch.

Simon Weaver introduced Emmett, Jon Stead and George Thomson for the final fifteen minutes,and Town began to dominate the match.

Emmett began to threaten down the left and Stead forced Walker to concede a corner, which Will Smith headed over.

On the stroke of full time, Walker again had to turn a Stead shot for a corner.

The delivery to the far post was headed back by Will Smith and Emmett eagerly slammed the ball high into the net for the winner.

The Town faithful only have to wait until Tuesday, when town are at home to Barnet F C.









Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,G Smith,Falkingham,Burrell,Beck,Bradley,Kiernan(Emmett 76),Muldoon(Stead 80),W Smith,Diamond(Thomson 76).

Unused subs,Taylor,Cracknell.

Scorer,Emmett 90.

Booked,Stead Man of the Match,Burrell

Aldershot,

Walker,Tinkler,Kinsella,Rance,Lyons-Foster,Mullings,Finney,Bettamer(Shields 79),

Chislett(Whittingham 75),Hunt,Powell.

Unused subs,

Santos,Panayiotou,B-Agyepong.

Bookings, Kinsella, Walker. Att.1507 (161 away).

Referee, James Bell.







