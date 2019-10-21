The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show
/

Free tickets for the Homebuilding and renovating show in Harrogate

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

The event, sponsored by Korniche, a market-leading manufacturer of aluminium roof products, will grant visitors access to a wealth of industry know-how via 500+ advice sessions and 35+ free daily masterclasses on themes from myths on underfloor heating to choosing the right building contractor.

In addition, over 240+ exhibitors will showcase their latest products and services from an array of industries including architecture; design; financial topics; kitchens; bathrooms; doors and windows; lighting; heating; ventilation; planning permission, and much more.

See https://harrogate.homebuildingshow.co.uk/ for full details

or use this link to get free tickets for the event https://homebuildingshow.co.uk/harrogateinformer





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club - Five Years of Funny concludes with their biggest ever show

Rob Umpleby from RU Creative with CNG MD Jacqui Hall, opening the new space
Next Story

CNG expands with an addition of a further 7,000sq ft of office space

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info