Free tickets for the Homebuilding and renovating show in Harrogate

The event, sponsored by Korniche, a market-leading manufacturer of aluminium roof products, will grant visitors access to a wealth of industry know-how via 500+ advice sessions and 35+ free daily masterclasses on themes from myths on underfloor heating to choosing the right building contractor.
In addition, over 240+ exhibitors will showcase their latest products and services from an array of industries including architecture; design; financial topics; kitchens; bathrooms; doors and windows; lighting; heating; ventilation; planning permission, and much more.
See https://harrogate.homebuildingshow.co.uk/ for full details
or use this link to get free tickets for the event https://homebuildingshow.co.uk/harrogateinformer