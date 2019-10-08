A taste of all things European

Please share the news











Students at Rossett School enjoyed sampling food and activities from different countries during the annual European Day of Languages.

Some of the tasty delights on offer included a tapas bar with a variety of dishes created by the school’s Executive Chef, served in the dining halls at lunchtime along with other culinary specialities such as smoked salmon and caviar.

Meanwhile in PE, students played pétanque and handball, in PSHE they discussed the value of languages, and in Geography they completed a passport challenge. In assembly, the importance of languages in future careers was highlighted. A whole school competition saw students making educated guesses as to which foreign language the teachers were speaking.

Christian Bruce-Halliwell, DOS for Modern Foreign Languages, said: The European Day of Languages was once again a huge success, with all students getting a real flavour of the fantastic and varied cultures of our European neighbours. We believe that this immersive approach to teaching French and Spanish pays dividends in our great languages results. As a school we are proud of our curriculum offer for all students; 75% of our students study a language until 16 years old. This summer 75% of French A Level students achieved A*-B (vs 68% nationally) and 100% achieved A-C (vs 86% nationally). At GCSE 83% of students achieved 9-4 in French (vs 69% nationally). The idea behind the day is to inspire students not just to learn a language but to explore more about the people and cultures throughout Europe and beyond, setting them off on a fascinating journey of discovery that could lead to some great friendships and rewarding careers.









