Work starts on site at new temporary accommodation in Harrogate

Construction work has now started on the site for a new 19 unit temporary accommodation facility in Harrogate, following a ground breaking ceremony on Friday 23 August 2019.

The ceremony was attended by Councillor Mike Chambers, Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities, along with representatives from Harrogate Borough Council. GSS are working closely with the Borough Council in order to deliver this important project part funded by Homes England, which will provide temporary accommodation for homeless people in the Harrogate area.

The hostel will also operate as emergency access accommodation for rough sleepers, as part of the council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

Councillor Mike Chambers, cabinet member for safer communities, said: For many people, the Harrogate district is a rural idyll, but sadly, some people who live here do become homeless – often through no fault of their own. We have a legal, and moral duty, to support people when they are most vulnerable and the new temporary accommodation at Spa Lane is crucial. It will also save local council tax payers money in the long run as there will be no need to use expensive – or unsuitable – bed and breakfasts or hotels. I am delighted Homes England has been able to support this project.

GSS were appointed as Architects and Lead Designers, to deliver this initiative, which will help Harrogate Borough Council to fulfil their commitment to the Homelessness Reduction Act, whilst providing an up to date facility for the area. The new units are intended to provide more accommodation for single homeless people in Harrogate.

The design includes two purpose built “fully-accessible” units, providing much needed space for those with disabilities. The new hostel will also provide space for on-site security which will be managed by the Borough Council.

GSSArchitecture, who have an office in Harrogate, have said they are thrilled to have the opportunity to work on a project of such importance to the local community.

