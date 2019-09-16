Presentation of the cheque at the Crown & Cushion, Welburn Left to right Olivia Mulligan – Yorkshire Air Ambulance Jason Wardill – Group Chef Provenance Inns & Hotels Karen French – Operations Director Provenance Inns & Hotels Justin Browning – Head Chef The Crown & Cushion Darren Noyland– General Manager The Crown & Cushion
Presentation of the cheque at the Crown & Cushion, Welburn - Left to right Olivia Mulligan – Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Jason Wardill – Group Chef Provenance Inns & Hotels, Karen French – Operations Director Provenance Inns & Hotels, Justin Browning – Head Chef The Crown & Cushion, Darren Noyland– General Manager The Crown & Cushion
/

Yorkshire Inns raise money for Yorkshire Air Abulance

Provenance Inns & Hotels celebrate Yorkshire every day with amazing locally sourced produce from local Yorkshire suppliers.

Throughout August in honour of Yorkshire Day, they served a Yorkshire sharing board, celebrating the finest Yorkshire ingredients. They include Shepherds Purse from Thirsk, Mackenzie’s Yorkshire Smokehouse Smoked Chicken and Doreen’s Black Pudding from Dalton, Thirsk. This sharing board was on offer at six of the seven Provenance sites.

To make this day even more special the group supported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity. £1 for every board sold from 1st August to 31st August was donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. In total the group raised £504.

Karen French, Operations Director, commented:

We have been absolutely delighted to showcase and highlight our amazing Yorkshire suppliers and by doing this we have raised £504 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in celebration of Yorkshire Day and all things Yorkshire.






