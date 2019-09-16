Yorkshire Inns raise money for Yorkshire Air Abulance

Provenance Inns & Hotels celebrate Yorkshire every day with amazing locally sourced produce from local Yorkshire suppliers.
Throughout August in honour of Yorkshire Day, they served a Yorkshire sharing board, celebrating the finest Yorkshire ingredients. They include Shepherds Purse from Thirsk, Mackenzie’s Yorkshire Smokehouse Smoked Chicken and Doreen’s Black Pudding from Dalton, Thirsk. This sharing board was on offer at six of the seven Provenance sites.
To make this day even more special the group supported the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity. £1 for every board sold from 1st August to 31st August was donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. In total the group raised £504.
Karen French, Operations Director, commented:
We have been absolutely delighted to showcase and highlight our amazing Yorkshire suppliers and by doing this we have raised £504 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in celebration of Yorkshire Day and all things Yorkshire.