Fountains by Floodlight
//

Fountains by Floodlight

As the nights begin to draw-in and the trees being to turn more autumnal, Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden have plans to tempt you there on an evening with "Fountains by Floodlight"

3 mins read
Start


Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

As the nights begin to draw-in and the trees being to turn more autumnal, Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden have plans to tempt you there on an evening with “Fountains by Floodlight”

All images by Chris Lacey.

At selected dates in October and early November, the abbey will be illuminated, turning it into a stunning visual display.

Jenni Shepherd, National Trust, Fountains Abbey said:

This is a chance to see Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal in a unique way.

Visitors will be able to wander through glowing ruins, under shadowy archways and listen to the striking choir song ringing through the cellarium. Paths will be lit down to the Studley Water Gardens with the 18th century follies and statues illuminated throughout the World Heritage Site.

There will also be music within the cellarium,  featuring a number of local choirs:

  • Saturday 5 October – Leeds Male Voice Choir
  • Saturday 12 October – Ripon Cathedral Youth Choir & Ripon Cathedral Choristers
  • Saturday 19 October – Leeds Guild of Singers
  • Friday 25 October – Ripon Trinity Singer
  • Saturday 26 October – The Cononley Singers
  • Friday 1 November  –  York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir
  • Saturday 2 November – Saddleworth Male Voice Choir

There will also be a small number of street food stalls and our cafés at the visitor centre and the Mill Cafe. You can warm up with hot drinks and sweet treats. The shop will also be open for some early Christmas shopping.

There will be pies, pizza and toasties available from the stalls in the Mill Yard.

  • Proper Pizzas cook up rustic wood-fired pizzas. They have vegetarian and vegan options available. They will not be available on Saturday 5 October.
  • Pie & Tap will be serving up some pies with mushy peas, creamy mash and gravey. They also have vegetarian options on offer, as well as alcholic drinks.
  • Toast & Hotdogs are bringing toasties and their new gourmet hot dog stand. They have vegetarian and vegan options. They will not be available on Saturday 19 October.

It’s free to NT members and there are tickets available on the door to non-members, £10 for adults and £5 for children. From 5pm till 8pm and with lights off at 9pm!

Entry will be from the visitor centre or West Gate for accessible parking. The Studley Royal entrance won’t be in use for this event.

Fountains Abbey by floodlight

Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains Abbey by floodlight Fountains by Floodlight Fountains by Floodlight






Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Jarvis Cocker, The Pigeon Detectives, Litany, UK Foo Fighters and The Feeling head to UCI Fan Zone

SASH sleepout cng stadium harrogate
Next Story

Call for support for Harrogate sleepout to help raise awareness and funds for young homelessness

Latest from Culture

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info