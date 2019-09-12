Please share the news











As the nights begin to draw-in and the trees being to turn more autumnal, Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden have plans to tempt you there on an evening with “Fountains by Floodlight”

All images by Chris Lacey.

At selected dates in October and early November, the abbey will be illuminated, turning it into a stunning visual display.

Jenni Shepherd, National Trust, Fountains Abbey said: This is a chance to see Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal in a unique way. Visitors will be able to wander through glowing ruins, under shadowy archways and listen to the striking choir song ringing through the cellarium. Paths will be lit down to the Studley Water Gardens with the 18th century follies and statues illuminated throughout the World Heritage Site.

There will also be music within the cellarium, featuring a number of local choirs:

Saturday 5 October – Leeds Male Voice Choir

Saturday 12 October – Ripon Cathedral Youth Choir & Ripon Cathedral Choristers

Saturday 19 October – Leeds Guild of Singers

Friday 25 October – Ripon Trinity Singer

Saturday 26 October – The Cononley Singers

Friday 1 November – York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir

Saturday 2 November – Saddleworth Male Voice Choir

There will also be a small number of street food stalls and our cafés at the visitor centre and the Mill Cafe. You can warm up with hot drinks and sweet treats. The shop will also be open for some early Christmas shopping.

There will be pies, pizza and toasties available from the stalls in the Mill Yard.

Proper Pizzas cook up rustic wood-fired pizzas. They have vegetarian and vegan options available. They will not be available on Saturday 5 October.

Pie & Tap will be serving up some pies with mushy peas, creamy mash and gravey. They also have vegetarian options on offer, as well as alcholic drinks.

Toast & Hotdogs are bringing toasties and their new gourmet hot dog stand. They have vegetarian and vegan options. They will not be available on Saturday 19 October.

It’s free to NT members and there are tickets available on the door to non-members, £10 for adults and £5 for children. From 5pm till 8pm and with lights off at 9pm!

