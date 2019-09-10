Yorkshire in Bloom Competition Results

Please share the news











The results of the annual Yorkshire in Bloom competition have been announced recently and communities in the Harrogate District are celebrating some great results.

Winning their respective classes with gold awards were Nidd Hall Hotel in the Large Business Class and Hollins Hall Retirement Village, Hampsthwaite, in the class for medium sized businesses. The judges commented that both properties had immaculately maintained gardens for their residents and visitors to enjoy. The Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park at Grewelthorpe was also named as a Yorkshire in Bloom Champion winning the category for Tourist Attractions jointly with the Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Bedale and being announced as Best Yorkshire in Bloom Business for 2019, also jointly with Thorp Perrow. Judges described The Himalayan Garden as “a truly beautiful and amazing place.”

Knaresborough came home with a hat trick of gold awards for the Knaresborough in Bloom group, Knaresborough House and Knaresborough Castle respectively.

Starbeck in Bloom were awarded a Silver Gilt medal and a Gold medal in the Yorkshire in Bloom Spring and Summer competitions respectively.

In the class for large businesses Rudding Park Hotel & Spa were awarded a gold medal with the judge’s report commending the peaceful and relaxing atmosphere to be found there.

The village of Birstwith celebrated with a Gold Award with judges commenting that the residents had taken “ownership” of their village. Also in the village category, Spofforth won a trio of top awards for the village in bloom group, the Millennium Garden and Ginny Greenholes. Spofforth Village was also named as Best Yorkshire in Bloom Village 2019 with the judges praising the bloom group volunteers for their dedication.

New comers to the campaign Ripon Spa Gardens was awarded top honours with a Platinum award in the Parks, Gardens & Cemeteries class. Ripon Racecourse, Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse, was awarded a gold medal and described by the assessors as superb and the floral displays as eye-catching with a definite ‘wow’ factor. Also in Ripon, Ripon Workhouse Museum achieved Level 5 Outstanding in their class, and Newby Hall and Gardens took home their gold medal with their citation reading “something for everyone whatever the weather!”

Wetherby groups fared equally well with the volunteers at Sandringham Park winning two awards an outstanding and a platinum while Wetherby Manor won a gold.

The Brighter Boroughbridge group were commended for their achievements in a relatively short space of time and took home a well-deserved Silver Gilt award.

Harrogate and Pateley Bridge have been representing Yorkshire in the national Britain in Bloom competition this summer. Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society visited both entries in August to make their assessments and results will be announced in London on October 25th.

John Stanley, Yorkshire in Bloom Co-ordinator, is delighted with such an outstanding set of results. He commented that across the county volunteers, businesses and schools have taken pride in their communities working together to enhance and improve their local environment. Everyone involved should be very proud of the Yorkshire in Bloom medal they have been awarded.

For a full list of Yorkshire in Bloom results please go to the website at www.yorkshireinbloom.co.uk









