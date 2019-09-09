Harrogate police

Rider and pillion seriously injured on A61 near Melmerby

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were seriously injured on the A61 near Melmerby.

At about 1.40pm on Saturday 7 September 2019, a Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling towards Ripon on the A61.

The motorcycle was being ridden by a man in his 50s with a female passenger who is believed to be in her 40s.

The motorcycle has had cause to swerve and has left the road, throwing pillion and rider. It is understood at this time that no other vehicles were involved.

The man and woman were taken to hospital, where they remain critically ill.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle in the moments before it happened, or has any dash-cam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote reference 12190166202 when sharing information.





Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

In with the new! Ashvillian Society’s new president, Ian Brown, left, with outgoing president, Simon Donkin
Previous Story

New president for Ashvilllian Society

Harrogate police
Next Story

Police investigate indecent exposure incident on Parliament Street in Harrogate

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info