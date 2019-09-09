Rider and pillion seriously injured on A61 near Melmerby

Please share the news











Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were seriously injured on the A61 near Melmerby.

At about 1.40pm on Saturday 7 September 2019, a Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling towards Ripon on the A61.

The motorcycle was being ridden by a man in his 50s with a female passenger who is believed to be in her 40s.

The motorcycle has had cause to swerve and has left the road, throwing pillion and rider. It is understood at this time that no other vehicles were involved.

The man and woman were taken to hospital, where they remain critically ill.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle in the moments before it happened, or has any dash-cam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote reference 12190166202 when sharing information.









