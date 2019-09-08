Torquay United 4 – 2 Harrogate Town

Please share the news











Three Torquay goals in the last 21 minutes overturned Harrogate’s early lead to send them home pointless, after Town’s longest away trip of the season.

Harrogate had to make one enforced change from Tuesday’s win over Chorley, as Jack Emmett replaced the injured Josh Falkingham,while Warren Burrell took over the captaincy.

The home side made the early running and went close to opening the scoring when Robbie Cundy’s header from a corner struck the upright.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead on 33 minutes when Brendan Kiernan’s through ball released Jon Stead, only for him to be brought down in the area.

Stead took the penalty himself and scored his first goal for Town, when he sent keeper, Lucas Cavagnani, the wrong way from the spot.

Early in the second half, Torquay redressed the balance when sub, Kalvin Lumbambo-Kalala crossed from the right and Andrews shot past James Belshaw.

But Town were not to be daunted and Stead restored their lead on 58 minutes when he slid in to convert George Smith’s deep cross.

That was the high spot of Town’s afternoon, because soon afterwards, Stead was dismissed for a second bookable offence after a controversial handball, in which the ball appeared to strike him on the shoulder.

Belshaw made a fine save from Reid as Torquay sought to make their numerical advantage pay,but on 69 minutes they levelled matters, when a swerving shot from distance by Kalala beat Belshaw.

Torquay took the lead for the first time on 73 minutes, when Will Smith brought down Andrews in the area and Reid duly scored from the penalty spot.

Any hopes of Town’s ten men salvaging anything from the game were extinguished with ten minutes left, when Reid fired past Belshaw from close range.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,G Smith,Burrell(c),Emmett(Beck 65),Kiernan(Jones 75),Stead,Muldoon,Hall,Brown,W Smith.

Unused subs,Thomson,Cracknell,Diamond.

Scorer,Stead 33(p),58

Sent off, Stead

Torquay United,

Cavagnari,Wynter,Davis,Cameron,Lewis(Dickson 66),Duku(Lumbambo-Kalala 45)

Andrews(Buse 86),Vincent,Reid,Cundy,Whitfield.

Unused subs,MacDonald,Slough.

Scorers,Andrews 51,Lumbambo-Kalali 69,Reid 73(p),80.

Booked, Davis,Vincent Att.2527(inc 59 away).

Referee,A Jackson









