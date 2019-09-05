Jon Foster as the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
New Deputy Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan is delighted to appoint Jon Foster as the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

This follows a rigorous interview process which included the opportunity for partner organisations from across North Yorkshire to meet and question a strong field of candidates from across the country.

Jon started his career at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1983 as an on-call firefighter at Boroughbridge.  He pursued his ambition to join as a wholetime firefighter in 1994 and has since worked in a wide range of roles across the county, before progressing to Interim Deputy Chief Fire Officer last October.

As Interim Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Jon has provided the Service with much needed stability during a time of uncertainty. Driving continuous improvement, Jon has proved to be adaptable and pragmatic in overcoming challenges to progress service delivery in the organisation.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said:

I am delighted to be able to appoint Jon. He faced a strong challenge from some extremely able candidates, but throughout the process his personal strengths, integrity and experience shone through.

His job is to lead the delivery of fire and rescue services to the public and I have every confidence he will do this extremely well, ensuring we deliver the best possible service to our communities across North Yorkshire.

I’d also like to thank the other candidates who put themselves forward – although not successful this time, they did themselves real credit.

 

Andrew Brodie, Chief Fire Officer, said:

This was a tough recruitment process, with an excellent field of candidates, all of whom were passionate about the opportunity to lead on service transformation in the enviable setting of North Yorkshire.

Jon’s ability, character, personal strengths and attributes make him the ideal appointment and I look forward to working closely with him in delivering a service that continues to keep our communities safe and feeling safe.






