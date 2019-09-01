Castle2Castle from Ripley to Knaresborough for Dementia Forward

Please share the news













Castle2Castle for dementia took place today – 1 September 2019.

Over 200 walked from Ripley Castle to Knaresborough Castle, taking in the Bilton to Ripley Greenway.

Sir Thomas Ingilby of Ripley Castle and actor John Middleton started the 6-mile walk that stopped at the Gardener’s Arms for lunch along the way.

Sir Thomas has personal experience of dementia and has been very supportive of the event.

Sir Thomas said: I am very happy to be supporting this initiative today as my mother had dementia as she got older. It was a horrible thing to watch the mother I loved dearly get worse everyday, remembering less, getting very confused and angry. The fact that over 200 are here today to support such a great cause is fantastic.

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale with a story-line that helped raise the profile of dementia.

John said: I played a part in Emmerdale of someone with dementia – I walked into that issue and now I can’t walk away, so I am walking with Dementia Forward today!

Netty Newall at Dementia Forward said: Dementia touches the lives of so many people in our community and North Yorkshire. It’s such a misunderstood illness that is often hidden. We are overwhelmed today with the support today with everyone coming together for a great cause and to help raise awareness and funds for Dementia Forward. We are expecting 200 to join us today for a great day.















