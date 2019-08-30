‘Up Hill and Down Dale’ for cancer and dementia charities

Please share the news











Two fundraisers from Harrogate have set themselves another challenge to help people affected by cancer and dementia.

Alan Williams and Patrick Dunlop are going to walk all 109 miles of the Cleveland Way, setting off from Helmsley on Saturday 31 August and finishing in Filey on Sunday 8 September.

Their ‘Up Hill and Down Dale’ challenge will raise much-needed money for Macmillan Cancer Support and North Yorkshire-based charity Dementia Forward.

Alan and Patrick have already raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan by taking on the London Marathon, climbing the UK’s four highest mountains, cycling from the west coast of Ireland to Saltburn-by-the-Sea and completing the New York City Marathon.

Alan, whose wife bravely battled breast cancer, said: After Jean was given the all-clear, I decided it was time to say thank you to the people who helped us through such a difficult time. Every fundraising challenge is tough and emotional, but reminds me how lucky I am to still have Jean by my side. We’re eternally grateful to Macmillan for always being there when we needed support and a shoulder to cry on.

Patrick added: I have a very personal connection to Dementia Forward, because I work for the charity and one of my grandmothers had dementia. It’s such a cruel condition and can make life incredibly difficult for all concerned. Dementia Forward provides vital support to thousands of people across North Yorkshire, ensuring that no-one has to face dementia alone.” Alan concluded: “This year is the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Way, so what a great opportunity to celebrate and raise money for two fantastic charities at the same time.

Would you like to support Alan and Patrick?

Join them to walk a few miles of the Cleveland Way. Find out more at https://www.uphillanddowndale.com

Donations to Macmillan can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pandauphillanddowndale

Donations to Dementia Forward can be made at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/patrick-and-alans-up-hill-and-down-dale









