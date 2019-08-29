Stories of female MPs to be told at Knaresborough library

Please share the news











Rachel Reeves, the MP for Leeds West, will be at Knaresborough library on Thursday, 12 September, to talk about her new book, Women of Westminster – the MPs Who Changed Politics.

In the past 100 years a total of 491 women have been elected to Parliament and the achievements of these political pioneers have been remarkable.

Britain has now had two female Prime Ministers and women MPs have made significant strides in fighting for gender equality, from the earliest suffrage campaigns to recent legislation on the gender pay gap. In her book, Rachel Reeves brings forgotten MPs of all parties and political views out of the shadows and looks at the many battles fought by the women of Westminster from 1919 to 2019.

The talk will start at 7pm. Tickets cost £5. Call in to Knaresborough library or phone 01609 533619 to book.

Copies of Women of Westminster will be available to buy on the night (price £17, cash only) and Rachel will sign copies.

