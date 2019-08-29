MP Rachel Reeves, who will talk about her new book at Knaresborough library
/

Stories of female MPs to be told at Knaresborough library

Start


Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

Rachel Reeves, the MP for Leeds West, will be at Knaresborough library on Thursday, 12 September, to talk about her new book, Women of Westminster – the MPs Who Changed Politics.

In the past 100 years a total of 491 women have been elected to Parliament and the achievements of these political pioneers have been remarkable.

Britain has now had two female Prime Ministers and women MPs have made significant strides in fighting for gender equality, from the earliest suffrage campaigns to recent legislation on the gender pay gap. In her book, Rachel Reeves brings forgotten MPs of all parties and political views out of the shadows and looks at the many battles fought by the women of Westminster from 1919 to 2019.

The talk will start at 7pm. Tickets cost £5. Call in to Knaresborough library or phone 01609 533619 to book.

Copies of Women of Westminster will be available to buy on the night (price £17, cash only) and Rachel will sign copies.





 


Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares
  • 3
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club September 2019 - the road to five years of funny continues!

Next Story

Legal challenge in North Yorkshire over 900 school transport places

Latest from Culture

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info