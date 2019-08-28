‘Victoria’s Recruit’ – Victoria Shopping Centre is hosting a recruitment fair

Published on in Business/Harrogate
From Friday 27 September to Friday 4 October, 11am – 3pm daily, Victoria Shopping Centre will be hosting ‘Victoria’s Recruit’; a job fair which invites local businesses to showcase full time, part-time and Christmas temporary job opportunities.

Whilst the event will predominately feature retailers from Victoria Shopping Centre, we are keen to invite local businesses along too. If this is something you are interested in, then please contact Louise Scott in the marketing team: louise.scott@bewonder.co.uk by Friday 6 September.

Centre Manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, James White commented:

We are thrilled to be able to support employment both for local businesses and retailers of Victoria Shopping Centre. The ‘Victoria’s Recruit’ drive will enable the local community to apply for a series of roles, so we encourage you to attend throughout the week.






