Record breaking number of top GCSE grades for Harrogate Ladies’ College pupils

Pupils at Harrogate Ladies’ College are today celebrating their highest number of top GCSE grades in over 10 years with 37% of all grades at 9 or 8 (or the equivalent A*), almost 3 times higher than independent predictions.

The number of 9-7 grades (or equivalent A*-A), also increased to 55%, with 56% of all pupils achieving 5 or more 9-7 grades. Eight different subjects at the school achieved 80% or more 9-7 grades including Physics, Biology and Further Maths.

In Physics, 36% of all grades were 9s and 47% of all Further Maths grades were A*s. These results follow last week’s A level results where pupils at the school achieved their highest grades in Further Maths.

The Institute of Physics is currently leading a campaign to get more girls to study Physics, but this is nothing new to Harrogate Ladies’ College where alumni include Professor Sarah Thompson MBE, Head of Physics at York University.

Professor Thompson said, "At Harrogate Ladies' College my main love academically, was Physics – not that common for a girl at that time. The school took the attitude that I should pursue what was right for me and not worry about what anyone else thought. That was, and remains so important in my life."









Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College commented, “People like Professor Thompson are amazing role models for our girls. We’re as passionate now about inspiring girls to follow their own path no matter what, as we were when Sarah was here. I hope that today’s exam results will enable all of our girls to follow their dreams.”

“Success in school, and of a school is not measured purely by exam results, but at a time when GCSE courses have arguably become more rigorous, it is testament to the incredible hard work and commitment of the girls and of our amazing teachers that they have achieved such a high number of top grades.”

Among those celebrating today are Lucy Thomas who achieved eight grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and an A; Allison Hennessey who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and an A; and Harriett Swift who achieved four grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, one A* and an A.

Lucy Thomas who joined the school in Year 6 at the age of 10 said, “I’m so happy! Some of the new GCSE exams were really hard so I have to say a huge thank you to my teachers for making sure we were all so well prepared! I’m looking forward to being back in school in September to start my A levels in Sixth Form.”

