Harrogate Town v Notts County

Please share the news











1 Share

Harrogate Town’s inability to score from the penalty spot was a contributing factor in their 2-0 home defeat by Notts County, the world’s oldest league club.

Town introduced Scott Brown to the starting line up in place of the injured Lloyd Kerry,while County gave a debut to new signing,Regan Booty.

County,making their first visit to Wetherby Road,started on the front foot and as early as the fourth minute,, Nathan Tyson volleyed a deep centre from the left over Town’s bar.

Town keeper,James Belshaw,had to make vital saves from Sam Osborne and Enzio Boldewijn as the home defence struggled to contain the lively County attack.

Town began to claw their way into the game and Connor Hall pushed forward to head a Joe Leesley free kick wide of the post.

Then a quick clearance from Belshaw found Jack Muldoon who crossed for Brendan Kiernan in front of goal,but his close range shot was turned for a corner by visiting keeper,Sam Slocombe.

The game was won and lost in a madcap five minutes at the end of the first half.

Mark Beck was barged down in the penalty area,but unfortunately Joe Leesley blazed the spot kick wide of the upright.

Worse was to follow for Town,as Will Smith was adjudged to have deliberately handled the ball in a goalmouth scramble and Referee David Richardson awarded a penalty and sent off the Town defender.

Kristian Dennis blasted the spot kick past Belshaw to give County a half time lead.

Jack Emmett replaced Brown at the break and the ten men of Town took the game to the visitors.

On fiftyseven minutes,it looked as though Town had scored the equaliser,when George

Smith’s through ball sent Muldoon clear and he expertly lobbed Slocombe,only for Ben Turner to race back and hook the ball off the line.

Beck headed narrowly over from a Leesley corner as Town pressed,and Sam Jones and Jon Stead were introduced to create more fire power.

But it was County who struck the final blow after 88 minutes,when Boldewijn stooped low at the far post to head a free kick past Belshaw.

Harrogate Town 0 Notts County 2 Att.1863(inc 682 away)

Town,

Belshaw,G Smith,Falkingham,Burrell,Beck(Jones 69),Leesley,Kiernan(Stead 73),Muldoon,Hall,Brown(Emmett 45),W Smith.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Fallowfield.

Sent off,W Smith, Booked Burrell.

Notts County,

Slocombe,Rose(c),Turner,Dennis(Dunn 79),Tyson(Thomas 66),Boldewijn,Rawlinson,Booty,Kelly-Evans,Bakayago,Osborne(Graham 90).

Unused subs,Fitzsimmons,Campbell.

Scorers,Dennis 45pen,Boldewijn 88. Att.1863(682 away)

Referee D Richardson

By John Harrison.

Please share the news











1 Share