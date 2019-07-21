Town made it four pre-season wins in a row,with a 3-1 triumph over a spirited Farsley Celtic.
In an even first half hour, Town came closest to scoring,when Jon Stead just failed to connect with Joe Leesley’s low centre.
The visitors were looking enterprising in attack,but their good approach work petered out at the edge of Town’s penalty area.
They eventually threatened Town’s goal when Isaac Baldwin’s long cross found the head of Adam Clayton, but his looping header was off target.
At the other end,Town’s new striker, Sam Jones, forced Elliot Wynne into a save at the near post.
But on 34 minutes,Harrogate opened the scoring when Leesley gained possession just outside the area and rifled a low drive inside Wynne’s right hand upright.
A free kick late in the half gave Celtic a chance to level, but Will Hayhurst’s 25 yard effort was comfortable saved by the well positioned James Belshaw.
Two goals within five minutes of the restart,appeared to make the game safe for Town.
On 52 minutes, Stead’s low centre from the left was turned into his own goal by Jack Higgins.
Next,Stead was bundled over in the area by Clayton and Referee Tom Nield pointed to the spot.
Stead himself, took the penalty and easily beat Wynne to make it three.
However, Celtic weren’t finished and Higgins made amends for his own goal,when he rose highest from a corner and headed goalwards for Nathan Cartman to turn the ball into Town’s net.
Sub,Brendan Kiernan,made a late impact for Town,providing a cross which George Thomson headed goalwards,only to be denied by an acrobatic save from Wynne,before later, racing through the Celtic defence, only to see his cross shot come back off the inside of the post.
Next Saturday, Town’s final home pre -season friendly takes place when Spennymoor Town are the visit.