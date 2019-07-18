  • Bulldogs-2.jpg
  • Bulldogs-9.jpg
  • Bulldogs-1.jpg
  • Bulldogs-5.jpg
  • Bulldogs-7.jpg
  • Bulldogs-8.jpg
  • Bulldogs-11.jpg
  • Bulldogs-15.jpg

Happy 5th birthday to the New Park Bulldogs

Published on in Football/Harrogate/Sport
The New Park Bulldogs celebrated a  their 5th anniversary on 14 July they  at the CNG stadium on Wetherby Road.

The football club was setup by Jane and Steve McCulloch in 2014, both giving up previous careers to work in football coaching.

Jane said:

I left a career in banking and I run the business-side of things, with Steve doing more the hands-on coaching.

When we first opened we had an under 11’s team and since then have grown an age group each year.

Many told us that we would  fail, but have done really well and developed some really strong teams.

Today, the bar is open and we will be running a BBQ and there will be around 100 kids playing.

This year the Bulldogs picked up their seventh trophy in five years celebrating a league and cup double for the second time in three years.

Over the afternoon the U11s & U13s played at 12pm to 1.45pm playing Beckwithshaw U11s & Pannal Sports U13s The Bulldogs successful U16s were on from 2pm to 4pm doing a 3 way round robin playing Hunslet U16s and Horsforth St Margaret’s Chargers U16s.





 


