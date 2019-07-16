Man charged with outraging public decency and indecent assault in Knaresborough

Please share the news











5 Shares

A 26-year-old Knaresborough man has been charged with three counts of outraging public decency and one of indecent assault following an incident in Knaresborough on the afternoon of Monday 15 July.

He is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Wednesday 17 July.

Police received a report about the inappropriate and public sexual behaviour of a man in the area of Conyngham Hall. Following a search by officers and information from the public, the suspect was found in Bebra Gardens a short time later.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with the four offences and has been remanded in custody until his court appearance.

Inspector Steve Breen of Knaresborough Police said: Thanks to the presence of mind of members of the public and the quick actions of police officers, the suspect was promptly identified and has now been charged to court. Should anyone have any further information about similar incidents in the area, please report this via 101









Please share the news











5 Shares