Harrogate police

Cyclist injured in Harrogate collision

Published on in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in Harrogate by a truck or wagon that failed to stop at the scene.

The collision happened at approximately 8.45am on the morning of Wednesday 10 July 2019 on Hookstone Road, just after the Oatlands Road junction.

It involved a truck or wagon which, police believe, may have knocked a cyclist off their bicycle.  This vehicle then left the scene without stopping.  As a result of the collision the cyclist has been taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital where he is  in a stable condition.

The details of the truck or wagon are unknown at this time.

Any witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, or who can identify the vehicle are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Traffic Constable Julie Brown of the North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group quoting reference number  12190124613 or email julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*