Cyclist injured in Harrogate collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in Harrogate by a truck or wagon that failed to stop at the scene.

The collision happened at approximately 8.45am on the morning of Wednesday 10 July 2019 on Hookstone Road, just after the Oatlands Road junction.

It involved a truck or wagon which, police believe, may have knocked a cyclist off their bicycle. This vehicle then left the scene without stopping. As a result of the collision the cyclist has been taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The details of the truck or wagon are unknown at this time.

Any witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, or who can identify the vehicle are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Traffic Constable Julie Brown of the North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group quoting reference number 12190124613 or email julie.brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk









