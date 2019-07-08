One in hospital following disturbance involving group of 12 men in Knaresborough pub

Published on in Knaresborough/News
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Knaresborough.

Shortly after 10pm on Saturday 6 July 2019, officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of up to 12 men in their early 20s, near to the Market Tavern in Knaresborough.

A 24-year-old man, not believed to have been a part of this group, suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted with a piece of wood. He remains in hospital at this time – his injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses have described the man who carried out the assault as white, in his 20s, 5ft 9ins tall, with close-cropped dark hair, and wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket and jeans. Police are interested in speaking to a man matching the above description who was seen to get out of a white Mercedes nearby shortly after the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information that would assist the investigation, is asked to contact DC Ruth Taylor of Harrogate CID, by dialling 101. Please quote reference number 12190122421 when passing information.





