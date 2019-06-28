feva 2019 Programme Launched

Please share the news











Knaresborough 21 June 2019 – The 2019 programme for the Knaresborough Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts – feva – has been launched, with sales for all ticketed events now available on sale.

The hugely popular feva Festival runs from 9 to 18 August.

Tickets can be booked through the Tourist Information Centre, located in Knaresborough, Library or on the phone with them on 01423 866886. Online bookings can be made at www.feva.info or via post to Knaresborough House, say the organisers.

feva Chair Lucy Barrow, said: We have started selling tickets two weeks earlier than usual. We have more events this year and a bigger venue in the King James’s School’s S1 music hall for the Snake Davis performance. Overall, we have a stronger line-up than ever and we want to build on the growing popularity of our festival,” she added. “It is the only Festival in Yorkshire in August and attracts visitors from all over the county.

Apart from a return of the highly popular Snake Davis, feva features Ben Ottewell, the singer and lead guitarist with Gomez, Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies and the wonderful Swing Commanders. St John’s Choir and friends present an eclectic mix of choral and vocal music, including Vivaldi’s masterpiece, the Gloria in D.

The History Wardrobe returns after taking the year off in 2018. Their performance is called ‘Woman in Gold’ and explores how gold has drawn women to fashion over the centuries.

feva Chair Lucy Barrow: There were anguished cries last year when the History Wardrobe missed out and we are delighted to welcome them back in 2019. Another much-anticipated hit is the Ultimately Elton tribute act,” she said. “All reports that we have indicate that the performer is a dead-ringer for Elton John, musically, vocally and visually.

The Festival also has its usual daily, live free street performances in and around the Market Place, which this year highlights Yorkshire Life Aquatic with their intriguing act ‘Dry-land Synchronised Swimming’.

Past children’s favourites return with Bob’s Your Uncle, the Properpunch puppet theatre, Captain Bullock and Bosun Bell, Strange Twig, Frolicked’s Alchemist and the ever-hilarious Great Mandavi, who has a strong following in Knaresborough.

feva Chair Lucy Barrow: There are 14 art shows on during feva, in and around town.Restaurants are putting on a number of interesting special menu offerings and we have literary and poetry readings, music at St John’s Church, music and craft workshops, dance, guided walks and talks, and much else besides. Altogether there are over 80 events of all kinds during the 10 days of the event, and Henshaws will be staging its annual Urban Beach with entertainment throughout August. feva culminates with the free Picnic in the Park and the three-day Lions Beer Festival at Knaresborough House. There is something for everybody and much for the kids during the school holiday.

