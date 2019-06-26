Man dies in crash on A168 near Boroughbridge: Road currently closed

Please share the news











25 Shares

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist died in a crash near Boroughbridge today.

A black Mercedes saloon collided with a lorry on the A168 near Grafton.

Officers were called to the scene at 10.15am. Ambulance crews also attended. Sadly the Mercedes driver, believed to be a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver was not seriously hurt.

The road is currently closed to allow police to investigate the incident and is likely to be shut for some time. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

The lorry was travelling north and the car was southbound when they collided.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to contact them. They are also asking anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

To contact North Yorkshire Police, dial 101 and select option 1. Please quote reference NYP-26062019-0132.

Please share the news











25 Shares