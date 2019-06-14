Hats on for Children Ladies Luncheon raises nearly £3,000 for NSPCC

Please share the news











A Hats on for Children Ladies Luncheon at Harrogate’s Rudding Park Hotel has raised nearly £3,000 for the NSPCC, helping the children’s charity be there for children and their families struggling with abuse and neglect.

The special fundraising event on Thursday 13 June brought together around 160 ladies in their finest millinery from across the county to enjoy a delightful lunch, stalls and a raffle with special guest speakers, Graham and Janet Walton, the proud parents of the world famous Liverpool sextuplets.

Elizabeth Brash, the current Vice Chair of the NSPCC’s Board of Trustees and the Divisional Trustee for Yorkshire, The Humber and North East was at the event and she said: What a lovely event it was, thoroughly enjoyable in beautiful surroundings with a highly entertaining talk from the Waltons, it was so great to meet so many ladies who have a passion for helping children who need our support.









Local Fundraising Manager for the NSPCC, Elaine Kaye said: It was a thoroughly enjoyable event in beautiful surroundings, and such am amazing amount of money to raise over lunch. I would like to say a very special thank you to the volunteers who made this event possible especially Liz Donovan, Sue Davidson, Nancy Norton and Margaret Gibson whose unstinting support and passion for helping children never ceases to amaze me. Thanks to their efforts we can be there for even more children when they need us most, whether it be through Childline, our schools service or through our service centres in Yorkshire who run a number of therapeutic services for children and their families.

