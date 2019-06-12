Resurfacing works planned to improve busy Harrogate roads

Please share the news











One of the main commuter routes in Harrogate will be resurfaced next week, which should result in significant improvements to the road for years to come.

North Yorkshire County Council will begin the work on Wetherby Road in Harrogate as part of a major improvement scheme.

Works from the Empress roundabout to just beyond Rudding Lane will be completed in four phases between Monday 17 June and Friday 5 July. The phases are as follows:

Phase 1 – Empress roundabout to Lancaster Park Road

Phase 2 – Lancaster Park Road to Woodlands Junction

Phase 3 – Woodlands junction to Sainsbury’s junction

Phase 4 – Sainsbury’s junction to just past Rudding Lane

To limit disruption, work will be carried out between 7pm and midnight. Work is also expected to take place on Saturday 22 June.

A new surface will be applied to the footway along this stretch of road using a process known as ‘slurry sealing’ later this summer.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Highways, said: This important resurfacing work is part of our major scheme of road improvements and resurfacing on key commuter routes in the Harrogate and Ripon district. We are making every effort to minimise travel disruption by undertaking the work during the evening hours only. Nevertheless, Wetherby Road is one of our busiest access routes and so there will inevitably be a degree of disruption to traffic flows. We assure residents and road users that these works will result in significant improvements in the road condition for many years to come.

