Ciaran Smith wins at DW Stadium

Please share the news











1 Share

Knaresborough native Ciaran Smith extends his win streak with a dominant performance against Wigan fighter John Wiggans at the DW Stadium.

Smith, training out of the Kao Loi Gym on Skipton Road, weighed in at 77kg for the B-class Muay Thai contest over 5 rounds. The contest opened with both fighters feeling each other out, although it seemed that the speed and reach of Smith would be difficult for Wiggans to overcome. With that in mind Wiggans

pressured more in the second and had success in the clinch.

In the third however Smith made the adjustment and began to take control. During the final three rounds Wiggans was shaken by a number of blows but toughed it out to the final bell.

The judges gave a unanimous decision to Smith.









Ciaran Smith said: I just felt great right from the start. I felt that my jab couldn’t miss and my rhythm was there from the bell. John’s a really tough guy to go through all the shots I hit him with!

Head Coach Pierre Mahon said: This is another step forwards in Ciaran’s development. He has improved in all the areas we outlined six months ago and now we will add more to his game, and keep going until he is world class. It’s an exciting time for the gym because we have some excellent talent training with us in both MMA, Muay Thai, and Kickboxing.

Smith and his training partner Nathaniel Kalogannidis will fight next on the prestigious Muay Thai Grand Prix in Manchester on 29th June.









Please share the news











1 Share